Poll: The number of Americans who claim to bet on the Super Bowl on Sunday has increased by around 3 million compared to the previous year

Stakes of around $ 6.8 billion are set for Sunday’s Super Bowl. Another three million Americans claim to be under the bettors this year, according to the American Gaming Association on Tuesday.

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. The game will air on FOX43.

Key results from the Morning Consult AGA survey include:

More than one in ten American adults plans to bet on Super Bowl LIV.

Of the 26 million Americans who will bet on the Super Bowl, almost 4 million personally bet on real sports betting, an increase of 25 percent over the previous year.

Almost 5 million people will place a bet on an online or mobile platform, either through a licensed, legal operator or an illegal offshore book – an increase of 19 percent over the previous year.

Millions more will bet with a bookmaker, in a pool or court competition, or casually with family or friends.

52 percent say they bet on the chiefs, while 48 percent say they bet on the 49ers.

“With 14 operating markets and a further seven just behind, Americans have never had so many ways to bet on the Super Bowl in a safe and legal way, and they are clearly going to be part of the action,” said Bill Miller, President and CEO of the American Gaming Association. “With the increased visit to legal sports betting, we are successfully pulling weather away from the illegal predatory market.”

