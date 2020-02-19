Wednesday, February 19, 2020
[Poll: What do you believe of a opportunity Mike Bloomberg, Hillary Clinton ticket?]

David Keith
FILE – In this March three, 2002 file photograph, then-New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, left, and then-Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton, D-N.Y., show up at the St. Patrick’s Working day parade in the Queens borough of New York. Bloomberg sees an possibility rising in presidential politics following Hillary Clintons blowout defeat in New Hampshire put together with Donald Trumps ascension in the tumultuous Republican race. But people encompassing the billionaire centrist warning that hes not rushing to sign up for the fray. (AP Image/Tina Fineberg, File)

Mike Bloomberg’s campaign leaked out a Hillary Clinton vice presidential speculation to the Drudge Report a several times again, rather than waiting around right until March three.

Herald political columnist Joe Battenfeld weighed in on the potential ticket – saying “A Mike Bloomberg-Hillary Clinton ticket would be a catastrophe for the Democrats and the mere floating of the trial balloon reveals how the occasion has misplaced its way in the experience of a freshly strengthened Donald Trump.”

What are your ideas? Consider our poll to weigh in.

