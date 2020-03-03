[polling-destinations-prepare-for-election-day-with-coronavirus-considerations]

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) – As the coronavirus proceeds to be a problem across the point out, some polling spots are putting excess precautions in advance of Election Working day.

California election officers are hoping coronavirus worries never drive men and women away from the polls.

In areas where by individuals are remaining dealt with or have been identified like Sacramento County election officers say they’re taking it significantly.

“We know there is a good deal of dread correct now and we’re making an attempt to answer in the finest way that we can,” Janna Haynes mentioned.

The Secretary of State’s office claims as of Monday, three.three million voters experienced now cast their vote-by-mail ballots.

Local election officers are nevertheless anticipating lots of to pay a visit to vote centers on Election Day.

“We’ve geared up our vote facilities with hand sanitizer, tissues, antiseptic wipes we have gloves available for any person who’s likely to get gain of the touch screen method that we have to vote,” Haynes claimed.

Statewide, California has much more than 40 verified instances and counting with the possibility of large waves of folks at the polls Tuesday staffing at some voting centers has taken a strike.

“Some of the short term team we have hired to function the centers, we’ve shed a number of folks simply because they do not want to be in the general public spaces and that’s their appropriate,” Haynes mentioned.

The state’s unique condition calling for exclusive election preparing.