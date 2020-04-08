Polls: Most Americans Regret Trump’s Coronavir Outbreak, Trust Fauc – News – The Palm Beach Post

New polls released this week show that most Americans deplore the coronavirus pandemic handled by President Donald Trump – a clear change as the death toll rises in the United States.

In November, re-election candidate Trump initially reduced the threat posed by the coronavirus before taking steps to reduce its spread. His eligibility initially rose, but as the Hameli virus infected the virus and more and more Americans became infected, views on how he had handled the outbreak had turned negative.

In a CNN poll released Wednesday, 52% did not approve of how Trump fought the virus, while in a CNN poll in early March, about 48% had been beaten. When asked in early March, 41% agreed and 48% rejected.

The entire federal government did worse in the CNN poll: 55% rejected their response and 41% accepted, while 48% accepted and 47% rejected the CNN poll at the end of March.

Opinions on Trump’s crisis management were mostly biased: 88% of Republicans approved of Trump, 14% of Democrats approved and 45% of Independents.

CNN’s April survey was conducted from 3 to 6 p.m. April, and the sample size was 1,002 Americans and the margin of error was 3.7 percentage points.

A Monmouth University University poll released Wednesday also showed public acceptance of Trump’s coronavirus response is slipping. Forty-six percent of respondents said Trump did a good job and 49% said they did a bad job. In March, half of respondents said they did a good job and 45% said they did a bad job. The Monmouth survey examined from 3 to 7 April, with a sample size of 857 adults and a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points.

A survey by Reuters and Ipsos showed similar results. In a April 6 survey of 1,116 American adult adults, 53% disagreed and 42% agreed to treat Trump’s pandemic. The transition of 46% of rejectors and 48% in their survey accepted 30-31. March. The confidence interval for the Reuters / Ipsos survey is 3 percentage points.

During a pandemic, views on information sources are divided in the direction of the party. In a survey by Politico and Morning Consult, 45 percent of respondents said they were happy with Trump’s information on the coronavirus, but among Democrats, that percentage dropped to 16% and among Republicans rose to 79%.

The major waterways on both sides of the corridor said they were pleased with the information from Dr. Anthony Fauc, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Seventy-six percent of all respondents said they were happy with the information he provided, and nearly 80 percent of both Democrats and Republicans said they were happy.

The Monmouth survey reflected the results. 35% of respondents and large proportions on both sides of the corridor said Fauci was the most reliable official on television and 20% said Trump was the most reliable. Nearly half, or 45%, of Republicans said Trump was the most reliable official, compared to 3% of Democrats.

Forty percent of respondents to the Politico / Morning Consult survey said they thought Trump’s response to the coronavirus was “excellent” or “good,” and 54% rated the response as “reasonable” or “poor”.

The Politico and Morning Consult survey was conducted on 3-4 April. Among the 1,099 registered voters in April, with a margin of error of 2 percentage points.