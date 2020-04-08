Polo Park Middle offers three robotic teams of regionals – News – The Palm Beach Post

Wellington School made history with three teams in Palm Beach County, moving into state and national invitations.

When Polo Park Middle School started its robotics program three years ago in one team, it had no idea about future electric times.

A year later, Wellington School added another team, and both qualify for the state competition – the only school with two qualifying teams. This year, the school added a third team – all beginners. Two teams made it to the state and the novice team was involved in the national call in Arkansas.

“This has been a dream to see these children grow up during the school year,” robot coach David Grad said. “We train five days a week and two hours a day. They have been working all year. “

Unfortunately, state and national tournaments were canceled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. Grad feels particularly badly affected by the eight-graders, who knew this was their last tournament year.

“We’re all a little sad,” said Grad, Polo Park’s high school secondary course recovery coordinator. “Others still have next year, but eighth graders don’t. They know how proud we are of them. “

Four eighth-grade students were present for all three years: Leo Lipson, Reid Snider, Ryan Snider, and Grayson Hawkins.

Grad also wanted to recognize Sofia Blanco and Eoghan McIvor. Sofia was the captain of his team and Eoghan led his group as the main programmer.

To reach this milestone, CyberStallions attacked competition in regional areas.

Team Nexus placed first and won a team work award along the way to enter the state qualifiers. Team Nexus came up with a way to try to slow down hurricanes or move them using drones and space air coolers.

Team Pioneers took second place in mechanical design to become state qualifiers. The team’s pioneers came up with a way to use storage containers as temporary shelters for people and animals after the hurricane.

Team Challenger took first place in programming and second place in Robot Performance to qualify for the Arkansas call. Team Challenger considered a way to control a small amount of plastic contamination by creating a sauce holder that can be attached to French packaging.

Students worked five days a week, two hours a day, until August 20, until the tournament was recently canceled in early March.

“You want to know how 30 high school students can work so hard every day and things don’t go crazy,” said Grad, who shares his coaching role with Payton Nowling. Well, this is a family, and they showed compassion for each other. They received each other when they were down and they had so much fun all year round. “

Dance parties and core value challenges helped keep things light for students, with whom Grad said he enjoyed being with each other every day.

“Just like with a family, there are ups and downs,” he said. “However, we have always found a way to work together to achieve our goals.”

Unfortunately, the team has not had the opportunity to meet after the schools close. Grad had practically Google to meet with some members of robotics, but this applies to all of them who have succeeded.

“I hope we can do something soon, but right now we haven’t had a chance,” Grad said.

With a clearer note, 25 students can return next year. Sometimes they don’t all come back and Grad and Nowling add some to the teams.

“I think our outlook is really good and I hope to add a fourth team made up exclusively of girls,” Grad said.

Grad hopes the success of the students will contribute to the mission of the robot team.

“People think a robot is a unique action where you only program robots, but it’s more than that,” Grad said. “It learns to work together to figure out the problem to be solved and to learn to cope with each other. It’s not always about winning and losing; it’s about having fun and learning during the process. “