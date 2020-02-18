[pomona-crash-leaves-at-least-1-useless,-2-some-others-critically-harm]

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) — At minimum just one particular person was killed and two other folks have been injured in a solo-motor vehicle crash in Pomona early Tuesday morning, law enforcement stated.

Pomona police responded to the crash in the 2000 block of N. Garey Avenue shortly right before 2 a.m.

A car or truck was touring at a substantial fee of speed when it strike a concrete divider and rolled over into a tree, law enforcement stated.

A passenger was ejected and two other folks had been extricated from the car. A person man or woman died and two many others are in significant situation.

The identity of the individuals in the crash is not recognised.

It was also not known if medications or alcoholic beverages have been a element.

Garey Avenue is shut down in both of those directions as an investigation into the crash is underway.