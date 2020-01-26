Pompeo criticizes the media and undermines the American message. UU. About press freedom – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLfa8ce4ce59c243e127358b6c638f691611%

Some journalists pointed out that Mr Pompeo seems to explode more often with female reporters. In an interview with Deirdre Shesgreen from USA Today last year, Mr. repeated. Pompeo at one point nine times his name: “No, it’s not true, but. Deirdre, Deirdre, Deirdre, Deirdre, Deirdre, Deirdre, Deirdre, Deirdre, Deirdre It’s not good, but”.

For some, Mrs. Kelly’s treatment of Mrs. Pompeo underlined continued hostility toward women. Cathryn Clüver, executive director of the Project for the Future of Diplomacy at Harvard Kennedy School, said: “This Secretary of State is a criminal and a hatred of women.”

Pompeo’s statement contained a disturbing reference to Bangladesh: “It is worth noting that Bangladesh is NOT Ukraine.”

The rule implied, although not specifically mentioned, that when Mr. Pompeo challenged Mrs. Kelly to identify Ukraine, which is located in Eastern Europe, on an unlabelled map, he had wrongly pointed to Bangladesh in southern Asia. Kelly, who has a Masters in European Studies from Cambridge University and worked abroad, said Friday that he has correctly identified Ukraine.

Pompeo has been widely criticized, both inside and outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for not defending veteran diplomats who testified last fall in the investigation of political trials and were publicly attacked by Trump.

Last April, Pompeo played a pivotal role in Trump’s political plans with Ukraine at the center of the accusation, rejecting Marie L. Yovanovitch, the ambassador to Ukraine and an anti-corruption defender. After Mrs. Kelly asked if she owed an apology to Mrs. Yovanovitch and if she had tried to block Ukraine’s Trump shadow policy, Pompeo interrupted the interview, which had lasted only nine minutes.

“I defended all the people in this team,” said Pompeo.

When Mr. Pompeo opposed the Ukrainian questions, Kelly said he had told an assistant the day before that this would be a topic for discussion.