Pompeo defends the start of NPR Reporter

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denied a “confrontation interview” on Sunday during his trip to Kazakhstan, prompting him to fire an NPR reporter from his press pool.

Last month, Pompeo berated Mary Louise Kelly, co-host of NPR “All Things Considered”, for interviewing him about the Ukrainian scandal in an interview and was quickly removed from his travel press list. Following Pompeo’s public statement accusing Kelly of lying, NPR diplomatic correspondent Michele Kelemen was also kicked out of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s traveling press pool for her next trip to Ukraine.

“I have not had a confrontation interview with an NPR reporter, nor have I had any confrontation interviews in America all the time,” said Pompeo. “It is the greatness of our nation. Journalists like you ask me all the questions, all the questions, we take hundreds and hundreds of questions. We speak openly. We express our views, they ask their questions. This is how we do it in America. “

Pompeo added that “with regard to who travels with me, I always bring a large contingent of press, but we ask for certain sets of behavior.”

“And it’s just telling the truth and being honest, and when they do, they can participate,” said Pompeo. “And if they don’t, it’s just not appropriate – frankly, it’s not fair to the rest of the journalists who work alongside them.”

When asked what type of message his behavior towards NPR sends, Pompeo replied that “it’s a perfect message on press freedoms”.

Watch Pompeo’s remarks below:

