[Pompeo in Senegal: Africa trapped in the US-China trade war | Senegal News]

Mike Pompeo arrived in Senegal on his initial excursion to Africa as Secretary of Point out of the United States.

He is envisioned to examine protection and economic cooperation with President Macky Sall.

Prior to his go to, he warned African states from China's affect on the continent, indicating that Chinese financial commitment "feeds corruption and undermines the rule of law."

There has been a new enhance in expense in African production by Chinese companies in search of to escape US tariffs on Chinese solutions.

And, as Nicolas Haque de Al Jazeera explains from Dakar, Senegal, not every person agrees with Pompeo.