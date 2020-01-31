Pompeo insists that there are “no conditions” for Zelensky to visit WH but does not say when he can

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denied Friday that there were conditions for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to meet President Donald Trump in the White House, although top US diplomat does not say when this potential meeting would take place. .

Pompeo held a press conference after the meeting with Zelensky in Kiev, during which a reporter asked if the White House expected the Ukrainian president to announce an investigation into Joe Biden in exchange for the meeting Zelensky held desperately needed.

“No, there are no conditions of the nature that you described for President Zelensky to come to Washington and have this visit,” Pompeo replied. “It’s just not the case.”

However, the secretary of state refused to give a specific date or even an approximate calendar for the visit, saying only that “we will find the right time”.

“We want to make sure that this happens at a time when there is substantial progress, things that we can achieve between the two of us,” he told reporters.

Pompeo said he and Zelensky discussed “economic opportunities for American companies” in Ukraine in their private meeting.

“President Zelensky will be welcome in Washington when we have the opportunity to do good things for the people of Ukraine and the people of America,” he said.

Zelensky seemed a little more adamant on the issue, noting to Pompeo that he was readily available for the meeting.

“With all due respect to the United States of America, when we have the subject of discussion, except strategy and tactics, but also the important things that we can agree on, what we can sign, what we can do, i’m ready to go tomorrow, “he said through an interpreter.

Trump’s plan to end Congress-approved military aid to Ukraine and a White House meeting to force Zelensky to announce a Biden investigation are central to the impeachment process against the president.

At a House recall hearing in November, diplomat David Holmes said that even if Trump had finally released military aid to Ukraine, Zelensky was still in Trump’s grip as a House meeting Blanche had not yet taken place. Holmes stressed the importance of such a meeting for Zelensky, who must prove to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the United States supports Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Watch Pompeo below:

Pompeo says the President of Ukraine is “welcome” to visit the White House “at a time when there is substantial progress, things that we can achieve between the two of us.” pic.twitter.com/8PP2zz1lmi

– TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) January 31, 2020