Pompeo promises investigation into alleged surveillance of Yovanovitch

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo finally promised an investigation into the alleged surveillance of former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch on Friday, saying it was his “duty” to investigate and assess, although he doubted that ‘she’s really hunted down.

“We will do everything we need to do to assess whether something has happened,” he told conservative radio host Tony Katz.

“I suspect that much of what has been reported will ultimately turn out to be wrong, but our obligation, my obligation as secretary of state, is to make sure that we assess and investigate,” he added. . “Whenever there is someone who postulates that there could be a risk for one of our officers, we will obviously do it.”

Pompeo undertakes to “assess” whether there has been surveillance of former Ambassador Yovanovitch pic.twitter.com/RrDHxXYBMV

The interview marks only the second time that Pompeo has spoken of Yovanovitch’s alleged follow-up and the first time that he has objected.

Earlier on Friday, Pompeo spoke to another right-wing radio personality, Hugh Hewitt, saying only that he “had never heard of” the alleged surveillance.

Pompeo also claimed in the two interviews that he had never met Lev Parnas, the lawyer for Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani whose messages, provided to the Intel House committee, revealed the alleged surveillance in the first place.

Robert Hyde, a Connecticut landscaper and congressional candidate, explained Yovanovitch’s movements to Parnas during the exchanges. Hyde and Parnas have now dismissed the conversations as not serious. Parnas insinuated that Hyde is a heavy drinker; Hyde called Parnas a “crook crook”.

Pompeo’s silence angered some foreign policy experts and questions about his knowledge and when.

According to the New York Times, Pompeo had two calls with Giuliani in late March, during which Giuliani shared with his research he was doing in Ukraine. At the time, Pompeo was under pressure from Giuliani and the White House to oust Yovanovitch, to clear the position for someone more editable to help the pressure campaign in Ukraine. She was recalled without ceremony in Washington a month later.