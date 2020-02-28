[pompeo-refuses-to-deny-coronavirus-is-‘hoax’-although-stonewalling-dwelling-dems]

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo continued to toe the Trump administration line in a listening to right before the Home International Affairs Committee on Friday, this time foremost him to refuse to deny that coronavirus is a “hoax.”

Pompeo’s non-denial of the swiftly spreading virus arrived beneath questioning from Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), who asked the country’s major diplomat no matter whether he thought that the coronavirus is the “hoax of the working day.”

“The Point out Division is executing everything it can to defend American citizens all over the planet,” Pompeo replied, dismissing the problem as “a gotcha second, it is not useful.”

Lieu elevated the dilemma at a hearing devoted to Trump administration policy in the direction of Iran. Various lawmakers utilized the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the Islamic republic as a springboard to query Pompeo about the Trump administration’s reaction to the virus.

Lieu referenced remarks produced by Acting White Home Main of Workers Mick Mulvaney that the press is masking the coronavirus outbreak owing to the finish of the impeachment “hoax.”

“The reason you are seeing so much notice to it these days is that they feel this is what is heading to provide down the President,” Mulvaney said at CPAC on Friday morning. “That’s what this is all about.”

Lieu somewhat mischaracterized Mulvaney’s remarks, asking Pompeo if he agreed with Mulvaney that “the coronavirus is the hoax of the working day.”

“I’m not gonna remark on what other people are indicating,” Pompeo replied. “I’m just telling you what the secretary of state is accomplishing.”

Lieu then questioned Pompeo if he was going to depart the hearing to discuss at CPAC.

“So you can only give two hours to this bipartisan group of users of Congress and instead of answering thoughts on everyday living and dying problems from a bipartisan team of representatives you are gonna go speak to a distinctive desire team?” Lieu questioned.

“Yes,” Pompeo replied.

Lieu’s fulmination and Pompeo’s dismissive stonewalling characterized much of the listening to, as Democrats assailed Pompeo for only giving the Household two hours of his time.

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) recalled Pompeo “thundering away” at a predecessor of his — Secretary of Condition Hillary Clinton — for the duration of the Benghazi hearings.

“I can don’t forget vividly, you thundering away at Secretary Clinton all through the Benghazi listening to,

“You know what? She confirmed up voluntarily, sat there for 11 hours. But with you, sir, we experienced to shift heaven and earth to get you below right now for just two several hours,” Meeks reported. “To me that displays disregard for the oversight obligations of the United States Congress.”