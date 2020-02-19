[Pompeo says he will raise the Saudi human legal rights file on his journey to the kingdom | Saudi Arabia News]

The Secretary of Condition of the United States, Mike Pompeo, arrived in Saudi Arabia& # 39s funds, Riyadh, for significant-degree discussions with the leaders of the kingdom.

During his stop by, which started on Wednesday, the first considering the fact that US forces killed a senior armed forces commander of Saudi Arabia’s regional rival, Iran, which brought about an maximize in tensions, the main Washington diplomat will hold talks with the king Salman and his son, the crown prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), the de facto ruler of the kingdom.

Pompeo is envisioned to keep on being in the kingdom right up until Friday, prior to leaving for neighboring Oman, a shut ally of the United States that maintains ties with Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Prior to his arrival in Riyadh, Pompeo claimed he prepared to raise US worries about Saudi Arabia’s human rights file, like the scenario of a Saudi-American physician who faces a demo and was banned from leaving the kingdom and allegedly tortured. .

When a journalist questioned him if he would specially increase the situation of Walid FitaihiPompeo stated: “I am sure that I will mention that difficulty and a vast array of human rights concerns as properly.”

He extra: “On every of the visits I had to the kingdom through my time as director of the CIA and as secretary of point out, we elevated these critical problems, these concerns that are incredibly crucial to the American folks.”

Allegations of torture

A day ahead of Pompeo arrived in Saudi Arabia, the two primary congressmen of the Property Foreign Affairs Committee wrote to him to urge him to elevate Fitaihi’s situation prior to Saudi govt officers.

Fitaihi, a Boston location health care provider, was arrested in Saudi Arabia in November 2017 for the duration of an unprecedented anti-corruption repression initiated by MBS, which attacked large-ranking princes, ministers and businessmen.

At that time, about 200 individuals have been detained at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh for weeks and even months. They were pressured to indication billions of pounds in belongings for the govt through the restructuring that helped the younger crown prince consolidate electric power.

Fitaihi was introduced from detention previous 12 months, but he and 7 members of his loved ones, all US citizens, have been banned from leaving Saudi Arabia though on demo, congressmen stated. It is not crystal clear what specific fees Fitaihi faces.

Democratic representative Eliot Engel of New York and Republican representative Michael McCaul of Texas stated in his letter that Fitaihi was held devoid of demand for just about two many years.

Ahmed Fitaihi has advised customers of Congress that his father was overwhelmed, electrocuted and subjected to other types of torture and authorized very little speak to with his family in the course of his detention. Fitaihi returned to his native Saudi Arabia in 2006, the place he aided observed a clinic designed by his spouse and children and became a preferred motivational speaker on tv.

Activists arrested, Khashoggi killed

Since becoming a crown prince in June 2017, MBS has promoted economic and social openness in the typically shut place. At the exact time, nevertheless, the authorities have ongoing to acquire criticism, an work that accelerated in September 2017 with the arrests of notable religious leaders, some of whom could now face the dying penalty.

In mid-2018, just as Riyadh lifted a ban on motorists, Much more than a dozen women’s rights activists were arrested, like some who campaigned for the suitable to generate. Regional media accused them of traitors, and a court docket accused them of crimes that contain contacts with foreign journalists.

In a report released in November previous 12 months, Human Legal rights Watch stated critics of the kingdom are nevertheless remaining vigorously persecuted with measures that incorporate arbitrary journey bans and harassment of their family members. These contain popular Muslim scholars, women’s rights activists and customers of the royal spouse and children.

The prince’s name was tarnished internationally just after the 2018 assassination of Washington Put up journalist Jamal Khashoggi, an MBS critic, inside of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

To day, public protests, political functions and unions are banned in Saudi Arabia, where the media is managed and criticism of the royal family members can lead to jail.