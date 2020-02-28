[pompeo-sees-‘significant-reduction’-in-afghanistan-violence]



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies ahead of the Property Foreign Affairs Committee listening to on “Trump administration guidelines on Iran, Iraq and use of drive.” on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S. February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States has observed a considerable reduction in violence in Afghanistan through the previous 6 days, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo mentioned on Friday, one day prior to Washington hopes to indicator a U.S.-Taliban deal on an American troop withdrawal.

Pompeo’s remark proposed that if the drop in violence carries on for a entire 7 days as supposed, it will be probable to indication the pact as part of a broader effort to endorse intra-Afghan reconciliation and to conclude the United States’ longest war.

The top rated U.S. diplomat, testifying in advance of a congressional committee, also claimed Washington is watching to see no matter if neighboring Iran may well search for to engage in a spoiler position in Afghanistan, in which the United States has roughly 13,000 services members stationed.

“We have observed just these past 6 times a significant reduction in violence in Afghanistan,” Pompeo instructed the Residence of Representatives foreign affairs committee.

He claimed there was a background of Iran using actions inside of Afghanistan “to act as a spoiler.”

“We are viewing carefully to see if the Islamic Republic of Iran starts to choose even a lot more active actions, active steps that undermine our initiatives at peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and just as importantly set our American troopers who are on the ground there in each the Kabul space and in the west at possibility as very well,” Pompeo extra.

