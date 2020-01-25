Pompeo ‘shouted at the journalist’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo angrily beat an NPR reporter on Saturday, accusing him of verbally abusing her with explosives after asking him about Ukraine in an interview.

In a direct and personal attack, the American chief diplomat said the journalist “lied” to him and called her behavior “shameful”. NPR said it was up to Mary Louise Kelly’s reporting.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo angrily beat an NPR reporter on Saturday, accusing him of verbally abusing her with explosives after asking him about Ukraine in an interview. (TASS)

Mr. Pompeo said in a statement that the incident was “another example of how awkward the media are in trying to hurt President Donald Trump and his government.”

Mr. Pompeo, a former CIA director and Republican congressman from Kansas, who is one of Mr Trump’s closest allies in the cabinet, said: “It is no wonder that the American people distrust many media if they are so consistent about their agenda and theirs Absence demonstrate integrity “.

It is unusual for a Secretary of State to attack a journalist so personally, but he follows the leadership of Mr. Trump, who has repeatedly ridiculed what he calls “bad news” and ridiculed individual reporters.

In a more memorable case, Trump mocked a New York Times reporter with a physical disability.

In Friday’s interview, Mr. Pompeo responded irritably when Kelly asked him about Ukraine, and in particular whether he should or should have defended Marie Yovanovitch, the U.S. Ambassador to Kiev, whose fall occurred when Mr. Trump was removed from office.

In a direct and personal attack, the American chief diplomat said the journalist “lied” to him and called her behavior “shameful”. NPR said it was up to Mary Louise Kelly’s reporting. (AP)

“I defended every State Department official,” he said.

“We have built a great team. The team that works here does a great job worldwide …

“I defended every single person on this team. I did what is right for every single person on this team.”

This was a delicate point for Mr. Pompeo.

As a Trump loyalist, he remained silent when the president and his allies belittled the non-partisan professional diplomats, including Yovanovitch, who testified in the impeachment hearing.

These diplomats informed Congress that Trump took the risk of undermining Ukraine, a critical ally of the United States, by pushing for an investigation into Democrat Joe Biden, a political rival to Trump.

After documents released this month by a member of Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer suggested that she was being monitored and possibly threatened, Mr. Pompeo took three days to look into the matter.