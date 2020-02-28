[pompeo:-‘significant-reduction’-in-afghanistan-violence]



U.S. Secretary of Condition Mike Pompeo testifies ahead of the Residence Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on “Trump administration procedures on Iran, Iraq and use of force.” on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S. February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

February 28, 2020

By Humeyra Pamuk and Arshad Mohammed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States has viewed a considerable reduction in violence in Afghanistan through the previous six days, Secretary of Condition Mike Pompeo claimed on Friday, one day in advance of Washington hopes to sign a U.S.-Taliban deal on an American troop withdrawal.

Pompeo’s remark advised that if the lull carries on for a whole week as meant, it will be probable to sign the pact as section of a broader work to endorse intra-Afghan reconciliation and to finish the United States’ longest war.

The U.S.-Taliban settlement would get started a phased withdrawal of American and coalition forces. It would also involve the Taliban to initiate a formal dialogue with the Afghan authorities and other political and civil modern society groups on a long-lasting nationwide ceasefire and electric power sharing in postwar Afghanistan.

There are key obstructions to bringing peace to Afghanistan. U.S. forces invaded the Southwest Asian country in 2001 to topple the Taliban rulers who delivered a safe and sound haven in which al Qaeda prepared the Sept. 11, 2001, assaults on New York and the Pentagon that killed approximately three,000 folks.

Among the these are resolving an election feud between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his major political rival, Chief Government Abdullah Abdullah, the two of whom have claimed victory in the disputed Sept. 28 contest.

Outside of that, there is the undecided question of who will type the Afghan group that would negotiate with the Taliban on how to convey the insurgents into the political method and, eventually, how to share electricity with the movement.

Pompeo, testifying ahead of the Residence of Representatives’ Foreign Affairs Committee, also reported Washington is viewing to see regardless of whether neighboring Iran could look for to enjoy a spoiler position in Afghanistan, the place the United States has roughly 13,000 services customers stationed.

“We have witnessed just these very last 6 times a major reduction in violence in Afghanistan,” Pompeo said in the course of a hearing that was to be devoted chiefly to Iran and Iraq but that touched on other topics, like the spread of the coronavirus.

He mentioned there was a historical past of Iran taking actions inside Afghanistan “to act as a spoiler.”

“We are seeing closely to see if the Islamic Republic of Iran commences to consider even extra active measures, that undermine our endeavours at peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and just as importantly set our American troopers who are on the ground … at risk as effectively,” Pompeo added.

President Donald Trump has manufactured the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan a key foreign policy objective. An settlement with the Taliban to conclusion the 18-calendar year-outdated war could increase Trump’s re-election prospective buyers.

The American troops are component of a U.S-led NATO mission that trains and aids Afghan forces and carries out counterterrorism operations to prop up the Kabul government and protect against an al Qaeda resurgence.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Arshad Mohammed editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)