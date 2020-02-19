[pompeo-states-well-prepared-to-communicate-to-iran-‘anytime’,-force-to-continue]



FILE Photograph: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a enterprise leaders reception at the Museu de Moeda in Luanda, Angola February 17, 2020. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool by way of REUTERS

February 19, 2020

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of Condition Mike Pompeo on Wednesday explained authorities in Washington ended up ready to talk to Iran “anytime”, but that it needed to “fundamentally” adjust its conduct and that a campaign of optimum force in opposition to it would carry on.

“We are not rushed, the force campaign continues. It is not just an financial tension campaign… it’s isolation via diplomacy as well”, Pompeo advised reporters in the Ethiopian money Addis Ababa right before boarding a flight to Saudi Arabia.

