Pompeo tells Russian counterpart of any new arms control talks should include China – State Department

WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday told his Russian counterpart that any talks on harmony control should be focused on an American proposal for a new arms control deal that includes Russia and China, the State Department said in a statement.

Pompeo emphasized in a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that “any talks on arms control should be based on President Trump’s vision for a trilateral arm control agreement included both Russia and China, “State Department spokesman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

China, whose arsenal of approximately 300 nuclear weapons is smaller than those of Russia and the United States, has denied such talks.

Ortagus said Pompeo’s comments came as he and Lavrov discussed “the next steps in the bilateral Strategic Security Dialogue, considering the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Trump suggested last year that the United States, Russia and China would negotiate a new faction to replace the New START agreement that cut back US and Russian nuclear wars and firefighters and missiles. submarine-based that takes them to their lowest level in decades.

The New Start expires next February unless the parties agree to extend it for up to five years. Russia has said it is willing to expand the agreement, but the Trump administration has refused to announce a position.

Administration officials argue that China should be brought to a new arms control tactic due to the growing threat posed by the nuclear arsenal, which is undergoing a modernization program.

Experts on arms control, however, described Trump’s proposal to include China in a new agreement as a “poison pill” strategy to kill the New Start and end nuclear weapons sanctions. .

Ortagus said Pompeo also discussed Lavrov’s bilateral issues, “including detention of U.S. citizens.”

