[Pompeo to attend signing of U.S.-Taliban troop withdrawal pact]



U.S. Secretary of Condition Mike Pompeo testifies prior to the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on “Trump administration procedures on Iran, Iraq and use of pressure.” on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S. February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

February 28, 2020

By Humeyra Pamuk and Arshad Mohammed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of Condition Mike Pompeo will witness the signing of a U.S.-Taliban agreement on a withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, President Donald Trump mentioned on Friday, heralding an agreement that could assist his re-election marketing campaign.

The deal, element of a broader push for Afghan reconciliation and an end to the longest U.S. war, faces a lot of obstructions, which includes an election feud concerning Afghanistan’s two primary politicians. It is envisioned to be signed in Qatar’s funds Doha on Saturday.

The U.S.-Taliban settlement would get started a phased withdrawal of American and coalition forces. It would have to have the Taliban to initiate a official dialogue with the Afghan authorities and other political and civil society teams on a permanent nationwide ceasefire and electricity sharing in postwar Afghanistan.

U.S. forces invaded the Southwest Asian state in 2001 to topple the Taliban rulers who provided a secure haven in which al Qaeda prepared the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York and the Pentagon that killed approximately 3,000 people today.

Amid the quite a few obstructions to peace are resolving a dispute concerning Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his principal political rival, Main Government Abdullah Abdullah. Both of those have claimed victory in the disputed Sept. 28 presidential election.

There is also the undecided query of who will sort the Afghan team that would negotiate with the Taliban on how to bring the insurgents into the political approach and, eventually, how to share energy with the movement.

The agreement calls for a very long-planned first drawdown to 8,600 U.S. troops from some 13,000 but it ties further cuts to the Taliban preserving promises it might locate difficult, this sort of as slicing deep ties with al Qaeda and other militant groups.

“If the Taliban and the federal government of Afghanistan live up to these commitments, we will have a powerful path forward to close the war in Afghanistan and carry our troops household,” Trump reported in a statement, indicating Pompeo would “soon” witness the signing.

“We … urge the Afghan persons to seize this opportunity for peace and a new potential for their state,” he additional, without having addressing when or where the signing would occur.

Previously, Pompeo explained to U.S. lawmakers he had observed a “significant” reduction of violence in Afghanistan more than the earlier six days.

If extended for a whole 7 days, the “Reduction in Violence” pact that took effect on Feb. 22 is anticipated to culminate in the signing of an arrangement involving top U.S. and Taliban negotiators on Saturday in Doha, the Taliban’s political headquarters.

Afghan officers met Taliban customers in Qatar on Friday to examine a prisoner swap approach.

Testifying in advance of the House of Representatives’ Overseas Affairs Committee, Pompeo stated Washington is observing to see irrespective of whether neighboring Iran may look for to engage in a spoiler purpose in Afghanistan.

“We have viewed just these past 6 times a considerable reduction in violence in Afghanistan,” Pompeo claimed. He reported there was a record of Iran “to act as a spoiler” within Afghanistan.

Trump has built withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan a significant international policy goal. An settlement with the Taliban to close the 18-calendar year-aged war could boost his re-election prospective clients.

The American troops are section of a U.S-led NATO mission that trains and aids Afghan forces and carries out counterterrorism functions to prop up the Kabul govt and avoid an al Qaeda resurgence.

“When I ran for business, I promised the American people I would get started to bring our troops home, and search for to conclude this war,” Trump stated in his statement. “We are earning significant progress on that promise.”

