Pompeo: USA should evacuate more Americans from China in the event of an outbreak

February 3 (UPI) – The United States will evacuate more American citizens from Hubei province, China, which has been banned for a fatal outbreak of a mysterious new virus. This was announced by the US security agency Mike Pompeo on Monday.

“We have a handful of other flights that will fly to China to take Americans home from Hubei province,” he told reporters in Uzbekistan on a multi-country trip through Tuesday. “The exact timing of those we are still coordinating with the Chinese government, but we expect this to happen in the next few days and we will return these American citizens.”

Nearly 200 Americans were flown from Hubei to a California Air Force base last week after being trapped in Wuhan City, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak that started in early December and has been closed since mid-January.

Pompeo said they could also bring citizens from other countries back and transport medical supplies to the province infested with coronaviruses.

“We are working closely and hand in hand with the Chinese government to solve the current global epidemiological challenge,” he said, adding that he will learn more about the flights shortly.

The comments come from the fact that the United States has introduced restrictions that prohibit non-citizens who have visited China within the last 14 days after entering the country. The Department of Homeland Security also announced that US citizens flying from China to the United States will be redirected to one of the eleven airports where the government has implemented improved screening procedures and quarantine capabilities.

The restrictions were implemented when the number of coronavirus 2019-nCoV deaths rose to 362 worldwide after the Philippines recorded the first virus-related death outside of China.

However, China fought back on Monday over the implementation of the measures against the US, accusing it of fueling fears of the virus and offering no support.

“Most countries appreciate and support China’s efforts to combat the novel coronavirus, and we understand and respect them as they take or reinforce quarantine measures when entering the border,” said the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying. “But in the meantime, some countries, particularly the United States, have overreacted inappropriately.”

She said the United States had not provided “substantial aid” to China, the first to evacuate Wuhan personnel and the first to ban Chinese travelers.

“Everything it did could only create and spread fear, which is a bad example,” she said.

The statements contradict President Donald Trump’s statements he made in an interview with Fox New’s Sean Hannity on Sunday when he said the United States is offering “tremendous help” to the Asian nation regarding the outbreak.

“We have an enormous relationship with China, which is very positive,” he said, adding that the new restrictive measures “sealed off” the virus from further attack.

The United States has confirmed 11 cases of the coronavirus.

On Saturday, the United States increased its travel advice for China to level 4 and warned its citizens not to travel to the country. The report came days after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak an internationally worrying public health emergency.