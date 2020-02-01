Pompeo visits Belarus when Minsk conflicts with Moscow world

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to United States Ambassador to Ukraine Kristina Kvien on his departure from Kiev, Ukraine, on February 1, 2020. – Reuters pic

MINSK, February 1 – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to Belarus on Saturday to “normalize” relations at a time when relations between Minsk and its traditional ally Russia are under pressure.

The United States and the European Union have frequently criticized authoritarianism and the human rights situation in Belarus, where President Alexander Lukashenko has been in office since 1994.

But the Western powers have lifted most of the sanctions against Belarus since Lukashenko released political prisoners and showed more tolerance for political opposition.

Relations also improved after Russia annexed the Crimea to the Ukraine in 2014, which Belarus did not recognize. Belarus and the United States plan to return ambassadors to their respective countries after a 10-year hiatus.

Pompeo, the top U.S. official for over two decades, said at a meeting with Lukashenko that Washington was supporting Belarus’ independence while being aware of Minsk’s longstanding relationship with Russia.

“We are not talking about a choice between us and them (Russia). We are talking about diplomatic relations, ”said Pompeo about a translator.

Washington will soon appoint a new ambassador to Minsk, he added.

Relations between Belarus and Russia have deteriorated after the two sides failed to agree on an oil supply contract for this year.

The conflict led to a major dispute between Moscow and Minsk, in which Lukashenko accused the Kremlin of trying to intimidate Belarus into a union with Russia.

In further strengthening relations, Washington has removed Belarus from a list of countries that are banned from travel after previously announcing its possible inclusion.

“It is very good that after all kinds of misunderstandings in the relationship between Belarus and the United States you had absolutely unfounded misunderstandings … you are at risk of coming to Minsk to see this country,” said Lukashenko to Pompeo ,

Lukashenko said he had talked to the United States and other countries to provide oil as an alternative to Russia.

Ahead of Pompeo’s visit, a senior government official from President Donald Trump said:

“This is an era of great power competition and an opportunity to compete for influence.”

“And we hear from the Belarusian language how they want to look for new opportunities … and this gives us the opportunity to talk about them,” added the official on condition of anonymity.

Russia sees Belarus as a buffer zone between Russia and the West and has helped to support Lukashenko with loans and energy subsidies. But last year it started reducing this help. – Reuters