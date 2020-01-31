Pompeo visits Ukraine while the US Senate prepares to discuss witnesses in the trial of Trump

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday and denied the allegations that vital military aid and a visit to the White House were dependent on an investigation into the family of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Pompeo’s statement comes in the midst of the US President Donald Trump’s accusation process, where Democrats are trying to expel Trump for alleged pressure on top Ukrainian officials to open such a probe in exchange for help and an invitation to Washington.

“It’s just not the case. We will find the right time, we will find the right opportunity for the visit,” Pompeo said at a press conference after meeting with Zelensky, and answered a question from The Associated Press.

Pompeo is the highest US official visiting Ukraine since the deposition process began last year. That process began last year with revelations about a telephone conversation on July 25 between Trump and Zelensky.

His meetings in Kiev came when the Senate of the Republican majority prepared to vote on hearing witnesses who could shed light on Trump’s actions against Ukraine. However, the vote seemed to fail because a major Republican said he would vote against allowing new testimonials, which means there is a good chance that the senate will vote in a few days.

Pompeo and Zelensky did not investigate allegations of corruption or corruption during their meeting, a senior US official who attended the meeting said they were mainly talking about investments and infrastructure.

The trial of accusing US President Donald Trump is currently underway in the Senate. Democrats are trying to expel Trump because of alleged pressure on top Ukrainian officials to investigate a political rival. (Brittany Greeson / Getty Images)

At a press conference after the meeting, Pompeo Zelensky assured the US’s unwavering support.

“The United States understands that Ukraine is an important country. It is not just the geographical heart of Europe, it is a stronghold between freedom and authoritarianism in Eastern Europe. The fields feed the European continent and its pipelines keep Europe warm in the winter “said.

Zelensky, in turn, expressed the hope that the US would participate more actively in resolving a separatist conflict in Eastern Ukraine that has killed more than 14,000 people in the last five years.

In addition to Zelensky, Pompeo meets Ukrainian Foreign and Defense Ministers, as well as citizenship leaders, and visits various Ukrainian Orthodox churches.

Unwilling player in deposition proceedings

Trump is accused of obstructing Congress and abuse of office because he has withheld a White House meeting with Zelensky and critical military aid to the country, allegedly in exchange for an investigation into Biden, a political rival, and his son, Hunter .

Ukraine has been an unwilling star in the accusation procedure and longed for good relations with Trump because it is heavily dependent on American support to defend itself against separatists with Russian support. Trump, who still has not given Zelensky the White House meeting he craves, has offered that support to a certain extent. Although military aid was postponed, it was finally released after a whistleblower complaint uncovered the call of 25 July. The Trump government has also provided Ukraine with deadly defense equipment, including Javelin anti-tank weapons.

Pompeo plans to emphasize the importance of the relationship between the US and Ukraine, a feeling that has long been shared by republicans and democrats who see the former Soviet Republic as a stronghold against Russian ambitions. But it is an opinion that now has party-specific overtones, with democrats claiming that withholding help from such a critical ally for political purposes is an unassailable crime.

Former US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, says she has been deposed by the Trump government. (Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images)

The Senate will vote on witnesses on Friday morning. Democrats want to hear from former national security adviser John Bolton, whose forthcoming book is said to have withheld Trump’s help in exchange for a public promise from a probe to the Bidens. That would be witnesses who testify before the investigation into the accusation of the House.

Ukraine has been a delicate subject for Pompeo, who called on a National Public Radio (NPR) reporter last weekend because he asked why he did not publicly defend the former US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch. She was removed from her post after unfounded allegations were made against her by Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani.

Pompeo was criticized for not publicly supporting Yovanovitch, her now deceased successor as head of the Kiev embassy, ​​William Taylor, and other diplomats who had witnessed researchers from House Imeachment. Yovanovitch and Taylor have been attacked by Trump supporters and in some cases have been accused of infidelity.

In the NPR interview, Pompeo took umbrage when asked if he owed an apology to Yovanovitch and claimed that he had defended all his employees. In an angry meeting after the interview, he also asked whether Americans really cared about Ukraine, according to NPR.

That remark led the former Special Envoy of Taylor and Pompeo to Ukraine, Kurt Volker, who also testified to the accusation panel, to write opinion pieces on the importance of the country for American national security and why Pompeo played his role to Americans as their top should explain diplomat.

Pompeo has twice delayed travel to Ukraine

Pompeo brushed aside his reported comment and told reporters aboard the aircraft that “the American people naturally care for the people of Ukraine” and said his message to American diplomats in Ukraine would be the same as he gives to other embassies.

“The message is very similar to any embassy where I get a chance to talk to when I’m traveling,” he said. “I almost always meet the team and tell them how much we love them, appreciate them, appreciate their relatives and their sacrifice.”

He said he would “talk about the important work that the United States and Ukraine will continue to do together to fight corruption in that country and to ensure that America provides the support that the Ukrainian people need to ensure that they have a free and independent nation. “

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is at the center of Trump’s indictment after a whistleblower revealed that Trump was trying to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son Hunter. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Pompeo has postponed trips to Ukraine twice before, most recently in early January when developments with Iran forced him to cancel. Pompeo said he plans to discuss the issue of corruption, but was in doubt when asked if he specifically wanted to raise the Bidens or the energy company Burisma, for which Hunter Biden worked.

“I don’t want to talk about certain people. It’s not worth it,” he told reporters. “It is a long list of corrupt individuals in Ukraine and a long history there. And President Zelensky told us that he was committed to it. The actions he has taken so far show that, and I look forward to also have a conversation about that. “

Pompeo traveled from Kiev to Kiev, the first stop on a trip to Europe and Central Asia that would also take him to Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.