[pomposelli-hat-trick-sales-opportunities-xaverian-earlier-framingham]

Though the two the Xaverian and Framingham boys hockey teams appeared to have their Tremendous 8 places protected getting into Saturday night’s nonleague clash, with the times still left in the typical period dwindling, padding the resume is by no means a terrible plan.

Ryan Pomposelli and the Hawks did just that as the senior captain registered a hat trick in a 4-2 get that improves Xaverian to 12-four-four with one match remaining and bolsters their situation for a major-six seed when the Division 1A subject is picked on Thursday.

“It’s a assertion get,” stated Xaverian coach Dave Spinale. “That’s a incredibly great club coming in off a gain over Hingham. I believed we played perfectly for a few intervals, bought in a very little bit of a penalty situation in the center, but they are a great workforce with a good goalie. We just battled tricky and the pucks fell our way.”

The contest was part of the third annual Hockey Fights Most cancers function, a fundraiser that this year featured a tripleheader of games at the Canton Ice Dwelling and has raised over $40,000 since its inception for the Reo Todesca Memorial Basis and the American Most cancers Society. Todesca, mom of Xaverian assistant coach Paul Todesca Jr., handed absent from lung most cancers in 2017.

“Tonight was all about most cancers investigation and the services for Coach Todesca’s mom,” explained Pomposelli. “Everyone was jacked up to enjoy this one particular. We know it is extra than just a recreation. And we ultimately won one of these. We hadn’t received one, so it feels great currently being a senior, my last 1, to get just one.”

Pomposelli squandered no time in soar beginning the Hawks, scoring just 26 seconds in. He hit Jack Silva on the tape with a very cross-ice move into the zone that led to a fast bid. Flyers goalie Jake Useful turned away Silva’s shot but Pomposelli arrived charging in to bury the rebound for a one- lead.

Framingham (13-five-2) tied it just before the close of the interval as Will Trischitta rang just one of the publish that appeared to go in off a Xaverian defenseman. The Hawks emerged from the 2nd with a two-one guide inspite of having a few penalties, obtaining a strike from deep in the correct circle from Stefano Lanci.

But Pomposelli was again at in the third, changing twice on the power perform to set it away. He tipped property a Matty Ryan shot to make it 3-one early in the 3rd the period of time and went five-gap for the 4-one edge with 3: 39 to engage in.

Hunter Balducci acquired just one back again for the Flyers with one: 37 remaining, finishing a limited-handed breakaway, but it was also minor, too late.

“We just had to participate in our match, which is up-tempo, rapidly and physical,” mentioned Pomposelli. “We played them early in the year and they took a place from us when we variety of permit them again in the video game in the third period, so we realized if we performed fast it would be tricky for them to maintain up with us.”