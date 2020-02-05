Ponzi scheme brain Bernie Madoff calls for ‘compassionate release’ due to terminal illness

Bernard Madoff dies from kidney failure and is looking for early compassionate release from his 150-year prison sentence to find out what prosecutors have called the largest Ponzi scheme ever, according to a court that filed Wednesday.

In a lawsuit on Wednesday, Madoff’s lawyer said the 81-year-old is limited to a wheelchair, often needs oxygen, and suffers from cardiovascular disease, hypertension, insomnia, and other chronic and serious medical conditions.

Madoff is perhaps the most prominent federal prisoner seeking “compassionate release” under the First Step Act, a dual law signed by US President Donald Trump in 2018 that allows some older prisoners to prematurely end their sentence, often for health reasons.

He had previously asked Trump to change his sentence, but Trump still had to act.

A spokesman for the American attorney Geoffrey Berman in Manhattan, whose office Madoff has prosecuted, said that this office will respond to the request.

“A broken man”

Madoff’s request will be handled by Circuit Judge Denny Chin, who called his crimes “extremely bad” when he imposed the 150-year sentence in June 2009, three months after Madoff committed 11 criminal counts.

Prosecutors said that Madoff used his company, Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC to cheat thousands of people, charities, pension funds, and hedge funds in a US $ 64.8 billion fraud.

Madoff has been at the federal prison complex in Butner, N.C. lived and recently moved to a medical facility there.

His lawyer, Brandon Sample, said in an interview that other prisoners referred Madoff to him and that he had visited Madoff in Butner last summer.

“Bernard Madoff is a broken man and had a lot of personal loss,” Sample said.

“That is not to reduce the impact of his crimes on his victims, but there are greater ideals at work when we consider showing compassion for someone in their final days.”

Both sons are dead

Madoff has lost both his sons since he was in prison. His older son, Mark Madoff, hung himself in 2010 with a dog leash, while Andrew Madoff died of cancer four years later.

Sample said that Madoff would likely live with a friend if compassionate release was granted, and would spend his remaining time “with the few people left in this world who care about him.”

Bernard Ebbers, the former Chief Executive of WorldCom Inc, received early release from his 25-year prison term for orchestrating an accounting scandal at his telephone company. He died on Sunday at the age of 78.