‘Poop Zamboni’ cleansing up goose droppings on Sooke soccer fields

As one of the capital region’s far more simple-spoken politicians, Mike Hicks has often been good at cutting as a result of the crap. Now, he’s getting rid of it as well.

Immediately after a long time of exploring for a way to offer with mounds of goose poop that blight local enjoying fields, Hicks figures he has at last located the remedy — a created-in-New Zealand Tow and Acquire equipment that sweeps up dung faster than it goes as a result of fowl in the first place.

The director for the Juan de Fuca Electoral Location explained he simply just wishes little ones to have a safe, cleanse spot to perform. So he utilized some of his area’s federal gas tax dollars to get one particular of the poop pickers for about $10,000.

“I’m authorized to use it for recreational gear,” he stated of the federal cash. “And so this is a poop Zamboni.”

He intends to enable group associations and the Sooke Electoral Region Parks and Recreations Commission use the equipment to apparent the poop off enjoying fields and the golf course.

Hicks has been undertaking the 1st take a look at runs himself on Sooke’s soccer fields. He pulls the machine at the rear of a tiny truck whilst a series of brushes sweep the poop into a hopper, which, as soon as full, can be emptied at the facet of the field and the feces hauled absent.

Hicks could not be happier with the benefits.

“It will work excellent,” he mentioned.

The Sooke Soccer Club agrees.

“It’s quite powerful,” vice-president Robert Oyler mentioned Friday. “It’s like night time and working day.”

Oyler claimed the poop dilemma has been getting even worse as the goose inhabitants increases.

“It’s turn out to be a mess, particularly when it rains and that form of issue,” he said. “When the kids are out there trying to engage in, it’s just not really awesome.”

No surprise then that the club has posted a thank-you to Hicks on its Facebook website page, referring to him as their “Poop Hero.”

Hicks admits he was skeptical about the equipment at 1st.

“I was fearful how it would perform in serious soaked circumstances and with fresh new crap, which is fairly soggy it could possibly not do it. And nevertheless it worked superbly.

“So I’m absolutely convinced this is the way to clear up the sporting activities fields through Canada. I imply, I think it is wonderful.”

He’s so impressed, in actuality, that he’s striving to get the information out to other municipalities and college districts, so that they, far too, can reclaim unused recreation house for youngsters and youth. “These fields should cost a few of million pounds to develop at the conclude of the day,” he claimed. “And for the sake of a upkeep particular person likely out — you know when in the morning for an hour — and they’re attractive fields [again]. So it’s a large financial investment.”

The Funds Regional District has lengthy struggled to cope with huge numbers of non-migratory Canada geese that were being released to the region in the 1960s and 70s for hunting and wildlife viewing.

In addition to fouling taking part in fields and beaches, geese can harm crops, pose targeted visitors hazards and degrade natural habitats, the district says.

CRD chairman Colin Plant wrote to the federal govt just last yr, asking for further resources to enable regulate the difficulty. “Recent aerial counts estimate the Canada goose population at in between 4,000-6,000, indicating that the goose populations in the area keep on being rather higher and stable,” he wrote.

All of which indicates there’s no stop of crap in sight and a good deal of get the job done for Hicks and his goose-poop machine.

