Pop Nightly E! Back to TV Monday Night!

It’s time to get an E! Xcited, a Nightly Pop fan.

Why not? Well, since it’s a popular night, E! show, star Morgan Stewart, Nina Parker and Hunter Mac, returns to TV on Monday, April 13 at 10am. to entertain fans and give us all a break from our daily pressures. Following Botched’s grand return at 9 p.m., the Nightly Pop trio will once again provide viewers with funny, tense, primitive comments on all pop culture and celebrities.

The show, launched in October 2018, lasted an hour in March due to coronavirus closure. However, Stewart, Parker and Hunter continue to connect with audiences by hosting their popular digital versions.

For several episodes of Micro Pop, live on Pop Nightly’s Instagram page, the host has dealt with everything from the Kardashian feud to Pink gave her a haircut to rid herself of the guilt of guilt.

Not to mention, they’ve also had celebrity interviews with Luann de Lesseps, Mercedes Javid and many more. So we’re excited to see what these three have in store for us this Monday.

So be sure to check your calendar, as you won’t miss a Botched or Nightly Pop adventure on a Monday night. We guarantee Stewart, Parker and Hunter will laugh at you!

Do you have a favorite Nightly Pop moment? Be sure to tell us!

Pop Night come back on Monday at 10am, just on E!

Botched back on Monday, April 13 at 9pm, just on E!