Pop Smoke arrested for Black Rolls Royce theft – Faces of 10 years in prison – Up News Info

Last Friday, the rapper, Pop Smoke, appeared before a federal judge after being accused of transporting a stolen vehicle between states. According to reports, the performer borrowed the $ 375,000 Rolls Royce for a music video session, but never returned it to the owner.

Sources claim that Smoke brought him to his parents’ house in Brooklyn, New York. Pop Smoke, born Bashar Jackson, took several photos of himself with the vehicle and posted it on his Instagram.

Police sources explained that the rapper borrowed the car in exchange for concert tickets, behind the scenes and VIP access. After the video ended, the tickets did not return and the car was not returned either.

When the vehicle owner started asking where the car was, as well as the rapper’s location, he was repeatedly given until he finally reported the incident to the Los Angeles police.

On December 3, the police found the expensive car in front of the rapper’s parents’ house. Apparently Pop Smoke shares the house with his father and mother. As a result of his actions, Pop Smoke is preparing for serious interstate transportation costs for a stolen vehicle.

Instead of going to jail, the rapper was released on bail of $ 250,000 by installing his parents’ house in Brooklyn. Judge Judge Ramon Reyes Junior allowed Pop Smoke to come out of jail in exchange for the expensive bonus.

Moreover, the name of the rapper also led the prosecutors to assume that it was a serious risk of escape. Rapper fans know that Pop Smoke means ‘leaving’. If convicted of the accusations, the rapper will face ten years in prison.

It comes at an unfortunate moment for Pop Smoke, who would appear earlier at the Rolling Loud Festival in October. Rolling Stone claims that he and other rappers were subsequently removed from the list due to a history of violence in the city.

