Pop Smoke brother was rubbing through open photos of late rapper’s burial coffin – Up News Info

In a post on Instagram Stories, Mike Dee questions the morale of a fan by secretly photographing the creator’s lifeless body & # 39; Dior & # 39; while attending his funeral.

smokingHis brother hit a fan for photographing the dead rapper’s body in an open casket at his funeral.

Fans lined the streets of Brooklyn, New York, to mourn Pop Smoke, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, on Thursday (March 5th) after his death at the age of 20 last month after taking two shots during an invasion. his home in Hollywood Hills, California.

His brother Mike Dee hit a person attending the monument for photographing the body of the hip-hop star.

“Who TF (f ** k) sat down at the funeral and took a photo of my brother in the casket?” He wrote in a post on Instagram Stories, according to British newspaper The Daily Mirror. “Like n ** gasoline there is no life, no morals, why bury yourself if you are going to be a fan of ** The world f ** king in which we live son n *** gas I want to sit on social media and do nothing to gain influence. ”

Pop Smoke’s brother became angry after photos of the late rapper in an open casket went viral.

The intervention happened even though the barricades were placed along the sidewalks of Canarsie, where the funeral was held, to keep fans away.

The death of hitman Dior, who was initially the result of a robbery that went wrong, remains a mystery as no arrests have been made in the case.

