[pop-smoke-new-album-coming-w/-fifty-cent’s-aid]

A new Pop Smoke album is coming. New York rapper 50 Cent has announced substantial programs to executive generate a posthumous studio release in his honor.

On Sunday, Fif broke the massive news on his social media web pages. Exclusively, 50 exposed he would get driving a Pop Smoke album.

“I’m on the move listening to Pop Smoke. I decided I’m gonna government create and complete his album for him.”

In addition, 50 now has guest functions on his thoughts. The “Power” govt producer discovered his interest in including rookie rapper Roddy Ricch to the project.

“Tell Roddy Ricch I’m seeking for him, I need him on Pop album.”

Also, New York’s Jadakiss not long ago reflected on Pop’s small-lived lifestyle. Extra precisely, the Massive Apple rapper spoke on how turning out to be profitable produced him a focus on.

At last, 50 just lately reacted to Pop’s go over of his “Many Men” classic. In addition to giving a co-sign, the Device manager shared his frustrations with the 20-calendar year-old’s dying.