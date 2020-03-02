[pop-smoke-new-album-coming-w/-fifty-cent’s-aid]

As noticed on SOHH.com – adhere to @sohh @sohhdotcom
A new Pop Smoke album is coming. New York rapper 50 Cent has announced substantial programs to executive generate a posthumous studio release in his honor.
Big Specifics
On Sunday, Fif broke the massive news on his social media web pages. Exclusively, 50 exposed he would get driving a Pop Smoke album.
“I’m on the move listening to Pop Smoke. I decided I’m gonna government create and complete his album for him.”
Large-Important Details
In addition, 50 now has guest functions on his thoughts. The “Power” govt producer discovered his interest in including rookie rapper Roddy Ricch to the project.
“Tell Roddy Ricch I’m seeking for him, I need him on Pop album.”
Wait around, There is Far more
Also, New York’s Jadakiss not long ago reflected on Pop’s small-lived lifestyle. Extra precisely, the Massive Apple rapper spoke on how turning out to be profitable produced him a focus on.
Right before You Go
At last, 50 just lately reacted to Pop’s go over of his “Many Men” classic. In addition to giving a co-sign, the Device manager shared his frustrations with the 20-calendar year-old’s dying.
“I advised you n*ggas to make guaranteed very little take place to him. What the f*ck guy. He was on his way.”