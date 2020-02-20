[Pop Smoke’s Close friend Will come Forward To Tackle Any individual Imagining He’s Responsible For Fatal Residence Invasion: “We Are living In These kinds of A F**ked Up Society”]

Late New York rapper Pop Smoke‘s good friend is speaking out. The slain hip-hop artist’s longtime pal Mike Dee has arrive forward to tackle social media suggesting he’s linked to Wednesday’s murder.

Large Facts: Mike went to his Instagram website page to share throwback pics of himself along with Pop and go off on men and women considering he could have something to do with the criminal offense.

Large-Important Aspects: On Wednesday, Smoke’s good friend allegedly edited a pic hinting at the Los Angeles mansion’s locale exactly where the murder happened.

Wait around, There is Far more: According to reviews, a shocking Wednesday early morning deadly capturing went down at Pop’s residence in California.

Pop Smoke, an up and coming rapper, was shot and killed Wednesday morning in what seems to be a dwelling invasion theft … TMZ has uncovered. The rapper was at a home in the Hollywood Hills at close to four: 30 AM when 2 adult males wearing hoodies and masks broke into a home … this in accordance to regulation enforcement resources. We’re informed the two adult males fired several photographs, putting and critically wounding Pop Smoke. The adult men were viewed fleeing on foot. (TMZ)

#BREAKING: A gentleman was shot and killed Wednesday early morning at a Hollywood Hills household registered to “The Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her partner. TMZ reports the target is rapper Pop Smoke. https://t.co/fhTV0Uhjw9 — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) February 19, 2020

Right before You Go: Law enforcement have attempted to nab at the very least one suspect.