[Pop Smoke’s Friend May well Have Uncovered His LA Handle + Crimson Flags Go Up: “Why You Edit The Pic An Hour In the past?”]

New York rapper Pop Smoke‘s loss of life has men and women thinking if his affiliates may possibly have anything to do with his fatal home invasion. Speculation has created following a person of Pop’s buddies set up a write-up hanging out outside the house of his California crib.

Massive Specifics: On Wednesday, Smoke’s mate Mike Dee allegedly edited a pic hinting at the Los Angeles mansion’s locale.

Higher-Essential Specifics: In accordance to studies, a surprising Wednesday early morning lethal capturing went down at Pop’s home in California.

Pop Smoke, an up and coming rapper, was shot and killed Wednesday early morning in what seems to be a home invasion theft … TMZ has realized. The rapper was at a dwelling in the Hollywood Hills at about four: 30 AM when 2 guys carrying hoodies and masks broke into a dwelling … this in accordance to law enforcement resources. We’re told the two males fired numerous shots, placing and critically wounding Pop Smoke. The adult males ended up witnessed fleeing on foot. (TMZ)

#BREAKING: A gentleman was shot and killed Wednesday morning at a Hollywood Hills house registered to “The Authentic Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her husband. TMZ stories the target is rapper Pop Smoke. https://t.co/fhTV0Uhjw9 — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) February 19, 2020

Hold out, There is Far more: Law enforcement have tried to nab at least one particular suspect.

TMZ reports that no suspects have been apprehended or determined. One gentleman was reportedly positioned in handcuffs but was launched right after police identified he was not associated. It’s unclear if Pop Smoke knew the shooters. (Pop Culture)

Right before You Go: Youthful Money’s Nicki Minaj has come forward to share her shock and disbelief.