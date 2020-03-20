Pop TV’s Just one Working day at a Time Time 4 Trailer Launched

Pop TV’s 1 Working day at a Time Season 4 Trailer Produced

Pop Tv set has unveiled the official A person Day at a Time Season 4 trailer of the Emmy-winning comedy airing its new year on the channel and streamer starting March 24. You can check out out the trailer now in the participant underneath!

Encouraged by Norman Lear’s 1975 sequence, the comedy will continue on to explain to the story of the Cuban American Alvarez loved ones. This year will discover Penelope (Justina Machado) checking out a shocking romantic relationship, her mother Lydia (Rita Moreno) going through a spiritual crisis – as very well as revealing the specifics of her shock trip to Cuba with Dr. Berkowitz (Stephen Tobolowsky), and Schneider (Todd Grinnell) discovering his marriage with Avery (India de Beaufort) increasing deeper. Meanwhile, Elena (Isabella Gomez) commences to get ready for school and Alex (Marcel Ruiz) starts to day.

The series, revived by Pop Television pursuing its cancellation at Netflix, is created by Sony Pics Television set with Norman Lear, Mike Royce, Gloria Calderón Kellett, and Brent Miller serving as govt producers.

The Period 4 premiere will be simulcast on Television Land and Brand at 9:30 PM ET/PT. The sequence will air adhering to new episodes of the remaining period of Schitt’s Creek and will go to its everlasting time slot on April 14 at 9 PM ET/PT.