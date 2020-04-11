Pop-Up Pantry Food in California Draws Mil-Long Car Line

A food pantry in Southern California attracted so many people on Thursday that the grocery cart line traveled a mile, as organizers, who provided food to 2,500 families, distributed the merchandise. .

Hundreds of people turned up to pick up merchandise from a pop-up pantry in Southern California, resulting in a “long queue of blocks in Van Nuys, in the central San Fernando de Los Valley region. Angeles, “Reuters reported.

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez, together with the Los Angeles Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, and the Los Angeles Regional Labor and Food Community Services Bank, coordinated the event and the Bank Regional Food provided the goods, including rice, frozen chicken. and lentils: they distributed outside the town hall of Van Nuys.

The emerging pantry, which came as millions of people across the country continue to face the economic difficulties caused by the coronavirus, was available to everyone.

“This meal saves me money because my small income goes to my rent,” said Daniel Jimenez, an independent golf tournament contractor, according to Reuters.

He added that he has not worked in three weeks and still does not know when he will be able to return to work.

I haven’t been working for three weeks, “he said.” I have a little money saved, but I’m paying rent, gas, and cell phone bills. I don’t even know when we will go back to work. “

“I have six children and it is difficult to eat. My husband worked in construction, but we cannot pay the rent right now,” said another recipient, Juana Gomez.

Regional Food Bank President Michael Flood said they organize these kinds of pop-up events, one or two a day, throughout Los Angeles County.

“For many people, it is new to the situation that needs help and it does not know where,” said Flood, who added that it may take some time for them to get relief from the government. They hope to bridge the gap.

“We want to do our best to get food into the hands of families, just so they can eat,” he said.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the regional food regional bank has experienced a “49% increase in food distributed in each of the last two weeks compared to last year,” and set a record food distribution in the March.

The news comes as the economy stays virtual, with most of the country operating under a stay-at-home order, varying from town to town and state to state. In the last three weeks, almost 17 million Americans have sought unemployment as President Trump begins to focus on the economy’s reopening. Reports indicate that Trump is running for office on May 1. Conservative leaders are urging Trump to form a second coronavirus task force with a “different” mission, focused on planning and preparing for the US economy relaunch.