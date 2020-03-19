Popcorn time, “Netflix piracy flow” returns when users need it most

While people around the world are also experiencing the expected leap in online quarantine activities. One such platform that practically rose from the dead is Popcorn Time previously known as Pirate Netflix. There’s a new Popcorn Time app with movies like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Frozen 2.

The new Popcorn Time app, first reported by the motherboard, is available for download on Windows, MacOS, Linux and Android. Popcorn Time also announced on Twitter the arrival of its new app. Popcorn time is notorious because it allows people to watch movies through BitTorrent. It does this without users having to download movies or install a tracker. The app also has a very simple interface which makes it popular with users.

Love in Time Corone Version 0.4 is gone! Download a copy from https://t.co/mD4R2iY7Rl

– Popcorn Time (@popcorntimetv) March 17, 2020

People interested in using Popcorn Time can stream movies, TV shows and anime. The user interface is simple with a movie-only homepage. Users can also browse favorites and search for movies based on different genres, trending, and more.

Popcorn time has actually come to life especially at a time when people are preparing at home. Illegal streaming service gained popularity in 2014, which led to its disappearance. Popcorn time also faced court orders, police raids and IP blockades. Although there were proxies for Popcorn Time, streaming service has not been widely available so far.

It’s important to say that Popcorn Time is illegal and if its popularity comes to life, then the service is likely to shut down again. But it could certainly come as good news, especially for people who cannot afford to subscribe to streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video.

