pope-cautions-versus-‘unfair’-middle-east-peace-programs

By FRANCES D’EMILIO

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has cautioned from “unfair” methods aimed at ending the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

In a speech Sunday in the course of a pay a visit to to the Italian southern port metropolis of Bari to replicate on peace in nations bordering the Mediterranean Sea, Francis lamented the several regions of war and conflict, together with in the Middle East and Northern Africa.

Francis spoke of “the however unresolved conflict amongst Israelis and Palestinians, with the hazard of not honest answers, and, as a result, presaging new crises.”

The pope did not cite any distinct proposals.

A new U.S. peace strategy would permit Israel annex all of its settlements together with the strategic Jordan Valley. It would give the Palestinians limited autonomy in various chunks of territory with a funds on the outskirts of Jerusalem, but only if they meet up with stringent ailments.

In the exact same speech, Francis took a swipe at populist politics. “It scares me when I listen to some speeches by some leaders of the new types of popularism,” he explained. He also lamented that waves of refugees fleeing conflicts, weather transform implications and other adversity are “depicted as an invasion.”

Among the prelates collected for his speech in Bari’s Pontifical Basilica of St. Nicholas were churchmen from the Balkans, Jerusalem and Algeria.