Pope celebrates without the need of community in St. Peter’s

VATICAN Metropolis — Pope Francis is celebrating Palm Sunday Mass devoid of the community, due to the fact the standard ceremony in St. Peter’s Sq. was scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ordinarily, tens of hundreds of Romans, tourists and pilgrims, clutching olive tree branches or palm fronds would have flocked to an outside Mass led by the pontiff. As an alternative, Francis was major the ceremony within St. Peter’s Basilica, which appeared even more cavernous than normal due to the fact it was so empty.

















































Aside from his aides, a number of invited prelates, nuns and laypeople were being current, sitting solo in the initially pews and staggered meters (yards) aside to reduce the risks of contagion.

Searching pensive, Francis blessed braided palms held by the others, then held a single himself.

Palm Sunday solemnly opens Holy 7 days leading up to Easter, which on this 12 months falls on April 12. The Vatican has introduced Francis will preside above all the regular ceremonies with out the community in preserving with lockdown measures in Italy and at the Vatican to consist of the unfold of COVID-19.

Between the typical functions is the Superior Friday Way of the Cross procession. This yr, alternatively of the customary candlelit procession at Rome’s Colosseum, the Way of the Cross will be presided more than by Francis in St. Peter’s Sq..

The Vatican has explained there are 7 circumstances of COVID-19 amongst the citizens or workers of the tiny independent city condition.

___















































