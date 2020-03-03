Pope Francis, who suffers from a chilly, has been unfavorable for the coronavirus, an Italian newspaper described Tuesday, when Italy fights the worst outbreak in Europe.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni did not answer to a ask for for comment on the report in the Il Messaggero newspaper.

Francis canceled a Lenten retreat for the very first time in his papacy this weekend, following suspending all community conferences late previous week since of the chilly.

The new coronavirus has unfold from China to a great deal of the environment, with Italy among the the most impacted with much more than two,000 contaminated men and women and 52 fatalities.

The 83-year-previous pontiff has been found coughing and blowing his nose, but the Vatican, which on Tuesday also declared that it would send out its two most important investigators of sexual crimes to Mexico on a mission of investigation and support, immediately turned down speculation that the Pope himself experienced descended with COVID-19.

The Messaggero report did not say when Francis had been examined for the sickness.

Various trustworthy wore facial masks at Pope Francis' weekly general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday (Remo Casilli / Reuters)

In his common viewers on Wednesday, he spoke in a a little hoarse voice, and coughed during an evening support on Ash Wednesday in a church in Rome. On Thursday he canceled a go to to a basilica in Rome.

The Pope commonly spends the morning offering speeches to teams and conference with heads of state in the Apostolic Palace of the Vatican.

Unlike preceding moms and dads, he chose not to dwell in his spacious papal residences and opted for straightforward rooms in Santa Marta, in which he spends the rest of the working day working largely on Church affairs.

Pope Francis is lacking a aspect of a lung. He was eliminated when he was just about 20 years old in his native Buenos Aires following struggling tuberculosis.

He also suffers some discomfort in the legs owing to sciatica, so he undergoes frequent physiotherapy and points out his occasional problems climbing stairs. But in common he is in excellent health and fitness.