Pope Francis asks why the Romans have pizza delivery, but without the Eucharist

ROME: Pope Francis has written a powerful letter urging priests in Rome to intensify the spiritual healing of souls during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter dated March 13, allegedly written by Pope Francis but signed by his personal secretary, the pontiff warns that civilian authorities are doing their job as pastors of the Church risk acting like “contracted hands” scared instead of “good shepherds” ready to put themselves. of his life for the sheep, in reference to the words of Jesus, as St. John explains.

“In the fear epidemic we all live through due to the coronavirus pandemic, we risk acting like contracted hands, not shepherds,” he writes.

Pope Francis had given his approval on March 12 for all the churches in Rome to be closed, but they regretted this decision and reopened the majority on March 13, according to several complaints from the prelates.

“It’s good that the churches are open. Priests should be on the front line, ” the letter states. “The worshipers should find courage and comfort in seeing their shepherds. They should know that they can run at any time and find refuge in their churches and parishes, and find them open and welcoming. “

“The Church has to be really missionary, for example, by setting up a phone line that anyone can call to find comfort, to ask for the sacrament of confession or of Holy Communion, or to call for their loved ones,” said Francis .

The letter begins with a reference to the tradition of “Quo vadis?”, An encounter between St. Peter and Jesus that allegedly took place on the Appiana Way as Peter tried to flee Rome to avoid dying under Nero’s persecution.

“Humbly speaking, Peter had all the rights in the world to flee to save his life from persecution and perhaps to found another community and other churches, but in reality he acted according to the logic of the world, like Satan, that is, to think as men think and not as God, “says the letter.

The pope also seems to suggest that although priests should not shy away from edicts of civil authority, they have superior authority to which they are called to obey, which demands a willingness to sacrifice.

“Think of all souls who are terrified and abandoned because pastors follow the instructions of the civil authorities, which is right in these circumstances to prevent spread – while we risk neglecting divine instruction – it is a sin. We think about how men think and not like God, “he says. “We join the ranks of the scariest, not to join the doctors, the nurses, the volunteers, the healthcare workers, and the moms and dads.”

“It continues in all the people who feed on the Eucharist, because they believe in the real presence of Jesus in Holy Communion,” he continues. “I think of the people who now need to be conformed after the mass broadcast. I think of the souls who need the spiritual comfort and sacrament of confession. I think of all those people who will definitely leave the Church, when that nightmare is over, because the Church abandoned them when they needed it. “

In his letter, the pope urges the priests to go out and meet the people, door to door, if necessary, to offer them the spiritual assistance that only they can give them, come in, stay behind as spectators. “

“Otherwise we will find out that people order their meals and pizzas, but they are not brought by Holy Communion when they are old or sick or in need,” he writes. “It will happen that supermarkets, newspaper stalls and tobacconists are open, but not in churches.”

“Government has a duty to provide material care and support for people, but we have a duty to do the same for their souls,” says Francis. “Never say, ‘I will never go to a church where no one found me when I needed help. “

“Thus, we take all necessary measures, but they do not reduce our fear,” he concludes. “We ask for grace and courage to act according to God and not according to men!”

The letter was signed by Pope’s personal secretary Don Yoannis Lahzi GAID, but a prelate who knew the situation assured Breitbart News that the pope was the real author of the letter.

