Pope Francis celebrates Palm Sunday in an almost empty church

Pope Francis held a ceremony in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic (Photo: AP / EPA)

Pope Francis was pictured at the Palm Sunday ceremony in an empty church in the face of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The Holy Week ceremonies, which take place seven days before Easter, are usually attended by tens of thousands of people who especially came to Rome. Today they would watch the pope conduct the mass in the open air.

Instead, the pope, 83, led a ceremony at St. Peter’s Basilica in which only a few bishops, nuns and assistants attended. Each of them sat staggering between the benches to make sure that they still respect the limits of social distance.

The pope, dressed in red robes, blessed the clasped hands they held. Explaining the homily, he said: “Today, in the tragedy of the pandemic, in the face of many false protections that are now falling apart, in the face of so many betrayed hopes, in the sense of abandonment that weighs on our hearts, Jesus tells each of us:” Courage, open up your heart for my love. “

He held the Palm Sunday ceremony (Photo: EPA)

Tens of thousands of people usually participate in services (Photo: PA)

Few people attended (photo: EPA)

He urged people to hold on tight to “what really matters in our lives,” after the number of deaths in Italy with Covid-19 reached 15.22.

The Pope continued: “The tragedy we are experiencing calls us to take serious things seriously, not to grasp those of lesser importance, to rediscover that life is not useful if it does not serve others.”

He added that young people should “look at the real heroes who come out today,” noting that “they are not famous, rich and successful people.”

Instead, he said they were “those who devote themselves to serving others.” He said other young people should feel “called” themselves to put their lives in danger.

Those present made sure that they respect social distance restrictions (Photo: AP)

The Vatican reported seven cases of Covid-19 (Photo: AP)

Palm Sunday in April 2019 (Photo: AP)

The Vatican said there are seven cases of Covid-19 among residents or employees of a small independent city.

Pope Francis had previously raised fears that he might have become infected with a coronavirus after a picture of coughing and gibberish appeared while speaking to pilgrims at the beginning of the month. Later tested negatively on the virus.

The pope began to dismiss the public after the pandemic hit Italy for the first time. He had previously been removed part of his lungs due to decades ago, which, together with his old age, makes him vulnerable to the virus.





