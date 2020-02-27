[pope-francis-falls-sick-a-person-day-following-supporting-coronavirus-victims]

Just a person working day right after Pope Francis gave assistance to coronavirus victims, the head of the Catholic Church has appear down with a “slight indisposition”.

The ailment pressured the Pope to cancel a penitential Mass in Rome, the Vatican stated.

The 82-12 months-old’s illness has not been specified but he was noticed coughing and blowing his nose all through Ash Wednesday Mass.

The pontiff reportedly will continue with the rest of his prepared work but most popular to remain by Santa Marta, the Vatican hotel wherever he life, officials reported.

Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

400 scenarios of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Italy and 12 people have died.