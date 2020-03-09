Pope Francis offers prayers for victims of coronavirus

Pope Francis offered Sunday prayers for all those affected by the coronavirus outbreak, urging Christians to find strength in their faith in Jesus during this difficult period.

“In prayer I am close to those who are suffering from the current coronavirus epidemic and to those who care for them,” the pope said in a direct address to the Vatican Library, adding ” he had often recalled “during a Lent withdrew last week.

“I joined my brother bishops to encourage the faithful to live this difficult time with the strength of faith, the security of hope and the zeal of charity,” he said. “May this Lenten time help us all to give a gospel sense to this time of trial and suffering.”

The pope said he felt a little “strange” giving the address of the Vatican library where he was “imprisoned”, assuring his listeners that he remained near them.

“But we are praying to Angelus in this way as a preventative measure,” he said, “to prevent small meetings of people, which may facilitate the spread of the virus.”

On Sunday, the vicar general of Rome said that all masses with the presence of the faithful would be suspended in the diocese of Rome until April 3, following a government decree banning public meetings.

According to the latest figures, 6,387 people have been infected with the virus in Italy, and the death toll is currently 366. A total of 622 who had the virus have been cured so far.

