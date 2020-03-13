Pope Francis questions “drastic measures” after closing all churches

ROME: Pope Francis has called into question the Church’s “drastic measures” for its coronavirus efforts after the country’s churches were closed and the sacraments have been suspended.

“These days we are united with the sick and the families suffering from this pandemic,” the pontiff prayed at Mass on Friday morning. “I would also like to pray today for the pastors who must accompany the people of God in this crisis.”

“May the Lord give them the strength and ability to choose the best means to help them,” continued Francis. “Drastic measures are not always good. That is why we pray that the Holy Spirit empowers pastors with the capacity for pastoral discernment so that they can take steps that will not leave the faithful holy people of God.”

“May the people of God be accompanied by their shepherds and comforted by the word, the sacraments and the prayers,” he concluded.

The Catholic Church in Italy first canceled Masses on weekdays, then Masses. The diocese of Rome then decided to close all its churches, followed by a decree of the bishop’s conference advising the closure of all churches in the country, leaving the faithful without sacraments or spiritual attention during the crisis.

The decree of the diocese of Rome was particularly brutal, emphasizing that worshipers are forbidden to enter any place of worship until Friday, April 3.

Cardinal De Donatis, who signed the decree, insisted that this decision was not a directive of a specific government, but was taken in the interest of the “common good”.

The pope’s apparent questioning of the wisdom of such measures has led to much speculation on social media as to who is in actual charge in Rome.

The Lazio region in Rome has reported a total of 200 coronavirus cases over a population of 5.9 million, meaning that only 0.003 percent of the population is affected.

