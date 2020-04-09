Pope Francis says the Pandemic is “the response of nature” to the climate crisis

ROME – Pope Francis said he believes the Chinese coronavirus pandemic is “certainly the answer to nature” to humanity’s bankruptcy to address “partial catastrophes” caused by human-induced climate change.

Asked by the British journalist Austen Ivereigh, if the COVID-19 crisis is an opportunity for “ecological conversion”, the pontiff reaffirmed his belief that humanity has caused nature to fail to respond properly to the climate crisis.

“There is an expression in Spanish: ‘God always forgives, sometimes we forgive, but nature never forgives,'” Francis said in an interview released Wednesday. “We did not respond to partial disasters. Who is talking about the fires in Australia now, or remember that a year and a half ago a boat could cross the North Pole because the glaciers had melted? Who’s talking about floods now? “

“I don’t know if this is revenge on nature, but it is definitely the answer of nature,” he added.

“Every crisis contains both danger and opportunity: the opportunity to get out of danger,” he said. “Today I think we need to delay the rate of production and consumption and learn to understand and contemplate the natural world.”

At the end of last month, the pope expressed the same belief to a Spanish journalist, insisting that the coronavirus pandemic is the cry of nature so that humans can take better care of creation.

Asked if the COVID-19 pandemic is nature’s way of taking revenge on humanity, the pontiff suggested that nature attracts attention.

“Fires, earthquakes … nature is launching a headache for us to take care of,” she said.

Last December, the Pope said that natural disasters, like a massive storm that ravaged northern Italy in the fall of 2018, are ways to make nature alarm for us to be greener.

“These are events that scare us,” Francis said. “These are alarm signals sent by creation, inviting us to make effective immediate decisions to safeguard our common home.”

In 2015, Francis became the first pope in history to dedicate an entire encyclical letter to the issue of environmental care, in which he deciphered the human exploitation of nature.

The land “now cries out to us because of the evil we have caused it because of our irresponsible use and abuse of the goods that God has given him,” wrote Francis. “We have come to see her as her lords and masters, entitled to plunder her at will. The violence present in our hearts, wounded by sin, is also reflected in the symptoms of disease evident in the soil, in water, in the air, and in all forms of life. “

“Now, in the face of global environmental deterioration, I want to address all the people who live on this planet,” the pope continued, comparing the ecological crisis with the nuclear crisis of the Cold War era.

Francis has also tended to personalize nature, suggesting that he “cry” when mistreated.

Situations such as the loss of biodiversity and economic inequality “have caused the brothers on earth, along with all the abandoned in our world, to cry, calling for us to take another path.” “We have never injured and damaged our common home in the last two hundred years.”

Since then, the Pope has become one of the most vocal adversaries of global warming, urging “drastic measures” to combat “a climate emergency that seriously threatens nature and life itself.”

“Many of us act as tyrants in terms of creation,” he said. “We make an effort to change and adopt simpler, more respectful lifestyles!”

“Now is the time to abandon our dependence on fossil fuels and move rapidly and decisively toward clean energy forms and a sustainable, circular economy. Let us also learn to listen to indigenous peoples whose wisdom can teach us to live in a better relationship with the environment, “he said.

Francis has also scolded political leaders for their misguided response to the climate crisis, suggesting that their “weak” emission reduction resolution reveals a lack of political will.

