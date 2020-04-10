Pope Francis Sermons Good Friday: Coronavirus reminds us all die

Pope Francisco lay down on the nearly empty St. Peter’s Basilica floor for a few minutes in Good Friday service as a sign of humble obedience. The pope’s preacher stated that the coronavirus reminded people to die, but not everything powerful.

When Frances listened carefully, Rev. Lanierocantaramessa commented on the scores of some high priests, choir members, and other followers, saying, “To remind us that we will die, We just took the smallest and most intangible element, “he said.” Military strength and technology are not enough to save us. ”

As with all Holy Week rituals in the Vatican this week, a solemn prayer meeting was held.

Pope Francis is lying in prayer before celebrating the Good Friday Mass for the Passion of Christ at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican on April 10, 2020.

ANDANDREW MEDICHINI / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Later, on an empty St. Peter’s Square, Francis decided to preside over a night procession in honor of Jesus’ suffering. Thousands of pilgrims and Romans usually gathered at the Colosseum in Rome, led by Francis, a torch-lit crosswalk. However, it was canceled due to the pandemic and moved to the vast Vatican Square instead.

When the pandemic ended, Kantaramessa stated that “returning to the way things are is the” recession “we fear most.” He said the virus broke “barriers to race, nation, religion, wealth and power.”

During the Basilica worship, prayers were dedicated to those who became infected or succumbed to the virus and the healthcare workers who took care of them.

ANDANDREW MEDICHINI / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

