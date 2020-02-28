pope-francis-vaults-previous-catholic-memorial-in-super-8

FRAMINGHAM — Fewer than two months soon after dropping a late guide to a scorching Pope Francis offense for a decline in the frequent period, No. six Catholic Memorial endured a comparable fate Thursday night at Loring Arena in its 1st Tremendous eight appearance considering the fact that 2014.

A speedy guide in the very first interval was achieved by a reduction of concentration, and the Knights (8-7-6) watched the No. 3 Cardinals rating 6 unanswered plans en route to a six-1 gain in the tourney’s opening round. Freshman Ryan Leonard was sensational in his debut for Pope Francis (14-four-2), notching a hat trick and an aid to pair with goalie Ben Zaranek (24 will save) as players of the video game. The initial of Leonard’s objectives was one particular of two energy-enjoy scores the Cardinals registered, aiding them just take all momentum by second period’s stop.

Pope Francis moves on to confront No. two BC Significant in the future spherical on Sunday — time and position to be established — for a rematch of very last year’s Super eight last, even though Catholic Memorial hopes to rebound in the loser’s bracket versus No. seven Burlington.

“We received out-performed all over the ice … we bought humiliated out there tonight,” reported Knights head mentor Larry Rooney. “We had a lot of men that just didn’t present up to enjoy, very disappointing. But Pope Francis is a extremely good crew. We’ve bought a second opportunity and we have received to choose gain of that.”

Catholic Memorial sophomore goalie Dom Walecka withstood an early cost from Pope Francis, and Jonny Nichols received the Knights on the board inside of the initially four minutes on a feed from Glen Considine for a 1- guide. But Pope Francis experienced very little problem using over from there.

Two minutes just after slipping at the rear of, Ryan Shaw dished a go from guiding the net for Brandon Spaulding to bury, knotting the score at 1-1 for the Cardinals. Leonard located Matt Pelletier for a two-one guide close to the close of the initially interval during a energy play, and Leonard struck gold on Pope Francis’ up coming electricity-enjoy option by sliding in a rebound in front of the open up net late in the next interval.

He took nearly all the life out of CM two minutes later on when a direct go from Logan Dapprich on the ideal facet uncovered the back again of the net on a wrist shot for a four-one direct.

“I imagined it was a genuinely reliable 3 intervals by our group,” said Pope Francis head mentor Brian Foley. “I appreciated the electricity we performed with. … I do not believe (Leonard) is aware of he’s a freshman. He doesn’t engage in like a freshman, at this position of the year, also, all of these men elevate.”

Catholic Memorial got a good amount of photographs off even though hoping to occur back again by ending with 25, but Rooney felt a ton of all those weren’t predicted to go in.

Leonard’s third and final goal arrived with a moment remaining in the activity for a sixth unanswered stage. More than the previous four durations concerning the two groups, Pope Francis has outscored the Knights 11-1.

Box rating

POPE FRANCIS six, CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 1

Catholic Memorial (8-7-six) 1 0 – one

Pope Francis (14-four-two) 2 2 two – 6

To start with: CM – Jonny Nichols from Glen Considine (11: 56) PF – Brandon Spaulding from Ryan Shaw (9: 21) PF – Matt Pelletier from Ryan Leonard (1: 23)

2nd: PF – Ryan Leonard (3: 44) PF – Ryan Leonard from Logan Dapprich (one: 25)

3rd: PF – Connor Wodecki from Evan Phaneuf (10: 29) PF – Ryan Leonard (one: 00)