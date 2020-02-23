[pope-seems-to-give-thumbs-down-to-trump’s-mideast-peace-prepare]



Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the Basilica of Saint Nicholas in the southern Italian coastal metropolis of Bari, Italy February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

February 23, 2020

By Philip Pullella

BARI, Italy (Reuters) – Pope Francis on Sunday warned versus “inequitable solutions” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying they would only be a prelude to new crises, in an evident reference to U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace proposal.

Francis created his opinions in the southern Italian port town of Bari, the place he traveled to conclude a meeting of bishops from all international locations in the Mediterranean basin.

“The Mediterranean area is at present threatened by outbreaks of instability and conflict, each in the Middle East and diverse nations of North Africa, as well as amongst numerous ethnic, religious or confessional groups,” Francis said.

“Nor can we ignore the still unresolved conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, with the hazard of inequitable answers and, for this reason, a prelude to new crises,” he said.

The contributors integrated Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the head of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, whose jurisdiction contains Israel, the Palestinian territories and Jordan.

It was thought to be the initial time the pope, who has usually defended the two Palestinian rights and Israel’s need for safety, has spoken in community about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict considering the fact that Trump declared the system on Jan. 28.

The plan would recognize Israel’s authority around West Financial institution Jewish settlements and need Palestinians fulfill a series of problems for a point out, with its cash in a West Financial institution village east of Jerusalem.

While Trump’s stated purpose was to conclude many years of conflict, his program favored Israel, underlined by the Palestinians’ absence from his White Residence announcement with Israeli Key Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his side.

The Palestinians and Arab League international ministers have turned down the program and the Palestinian Authority has cut all ties with the United States and Israel.

Palestinians, with broad global backing, want East Jerusalem as the cash of a future independent point out, though Israel sights the total city its “united and eternal” funds.

The pope expressed issue in 2018 when the United States introduced the shifting of its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, stating the city’s “status quo” should be respected. Francis has termed for all to honor U.N. resolutions on the city.

“There is no acceptable different to peace, because every single endeavor at exploitation or supremacy demeans both equally its author and its focus on. It demonstrates a myopic grasp of fact, given that it can offer you no future to either of the two,” Francis stated, talking in general about the Middle East.

Francis yet again warned from populist politicians who he stated employed “demagogic terms” this kind of as “invasion” when speaking of migration.

“To be positive, acceptance and a dignified integration are levels in a course of action that is not easy. Still it is unthinkable that we can deal with the difficulty by putting up walls,” he mentioned.

(Reporting By Philip Pullella. Editing by Jane Merriman)