[pope-tests-adverse-for-coronavirus,-italy-report-claims]



FILE Image: Pope Francis coughs as he prospects the weekly Angelus prayer in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican, March one, 2020. Vatican Media/Handout through REUTERS

March three, 2020

VATICAN City (Reuters) – Pope Francis, who canceled a Lent retreat for the initial time in his papacy for the reason that he is suffering from a chilly, has tested unfavorable for coronavirus, the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero noted on Tuesday.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni mentioned he experienced no instant comment on the report. The 83-12 months-previous Roman Catholic leader, who experienced portion of one particular lung eliminated since of an ailment decades back, also canceled most audiences past 7 days.

(Reporting Giselda Vagnoni and Philip Pullella)