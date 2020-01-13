Popeyes gives Family Feud Canada candidate $ 10,000 worth of groceries after her wrong answer went viral

Loading...

A woman missed $ 10,000 with the wrong answer to Family Feud Canada. But the viral video of her answer earned her $ 10,000 in free food.

“Very easily. There is a question. Just an answer. Whoever gets it, you’re playing for $ 10,000. That’s it. Anyone who suspects this wins the game, ”host Gerry Dee told two participants on Thursday.

“Name Popeye’s favorite food,” he said.

Candidate Eve Dubois couldn’t wait to finish before meeting Summer and singing “Chhhiiicckkkeennnn”.

Her answer, strangely accompanied by a little dance, left her family amazed. “Oh my goodness,” gasped a family member.

Everyone else seemed to know that Dee was referring to the popular cartoon character Popeye the Sailor and not the fast food chain.

Logan Tomlin, her opponent, answered the question correctly right away. “Spinach, Gerry,” he said.

When Dubois noticed that her answer was wrong, she had the perfect excuse: “I thought you meant Popeye’s chicken!”

While Dubois missed the $ 10,000 profit, she won something delicious.

Popeyes offered her $ 10,000 Popeyes chicken and other products on her menu on Friday.

“Our survey showed that you understood that correctly. We ask for your Popeyes worth $ 10,000. #LoveThatChickenFromPopeyes, ”tweeted the food chain and tagged Dubois.

Popeyes recently made headlines for its popular spicy chicken sandwich, which returned in November after it quickly sold out in August.