Popeyes gives the Canadian $ 10,000 in food after a viral game show gaffe

January 12 (UPI) – Popeyes Lousiana Kitchen provided a Canadian with $ 10,000 worth of food after confusing a game show question about the comic sailor with the fast food restaurant.

Eve Dubois got viral attention after excitedly responding to “chicken” when asked in an episode of Family Feud Canada “what Popeye’s favorite food is supposed to be called”.

Her family watched in stunned silence as she danced before finally noticing her mistake and gasping for breath when her opponent replied “Spinach”, the main character’s favorite kitchen from the classic cartoon.

The mistake came during a sudden round of death that cost her family the game and the chance to win a $ 10,000 prize.

On Friday, however, Popeyes announced that they had decided to offer Dubois a consolation prize.

“Our survey found that you understood that correctly,” the company wrote. “DM, we’re asking for your Popeyes worth $ 10,000.”

Dubois thanked the company in a separate tweet next to the hashtag #CHICKEEEN and mimicked the singer’s self-confidence, which she showed when submitting the answer.