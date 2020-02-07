A teenager was stabbed in the last knife attack in London.

Emergency services were called to Slurry Street on Thursday just after 6:30 p.m.

London police and ambulance services found a teenager with a knife wound at the scene.

The incident led to the authorization and installation of the S60 in the E3 and E14 districts of the city.

The teenager was taken to hospital but his condition is not yet known.

No arrests have yet been made, but the powers conferred by Article 60 allow the police to stop and search for weapons without just cause.

Police statement encountered

A force spokesman said: “Police were called to Sturry Street, E14 at 6:31 p.m. on Thursday, February 6 following a report of stab wounds.

“Officers and the London Ambulance Service went to the scene and found a knife-wounded teenager. He has been taken to hospital where we await an update on his condition.

“No arrests; investigations are continuing.

“An article 60 was authorized in zones E3 and E14 until 6 am on Friday February 7.

“Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101, quoting CAD 6,444 / February 6.”

The independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.

Police Tips

Do you know someone who carries a knife? If you have information that could help keep your community safe, but don’t want to speak to the police, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They will not ask for your name and will not cannot trace your call or IP address.

All young people who have information on violence or knife crime can visit www.fearless.org where they can transmit information anonymously – your IP address will not be tracked. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity and is also independent of the police.

